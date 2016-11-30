Puntand president Abdiwali Mohamed Ali Gaas is in China to hold trade talks with Chinese officials and so far received warm welcome from Shanghai.

Cabinet members are accompanying the president in his trip as extended talks planed to pledge new investments for the developing Puntland.

A released statement has said that Chinese foreign officials have welcomed the president at the airport, a travel which marks its first kind since President Gaas took office.

The expected talks will highlight on erecting oil exploration machines in Puntland and giving fishery licenses to Chinese companies in Puntland’s territorial waters.

On February this year, a Chinese company has built the biggest airport in northern Somalia to boost trade and forge ties with the Somalia gov’t.

Sahal+PN24