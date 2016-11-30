Puntand president Abdiwali Mohamed Ali Gaas is in China to hold trade talks with Chinese officials and so far received warm welcome from Shanghai.
Cabinet members are accompanying the president in his trip as extended talks planed to pledge new investments for the developing Puntland.
A released statement has said that Chinese foreign officials have welcomed the president at the airport, a travel which marks its first kind since President Gaas took office.
The expected talks will highlight on erecting oil exploration machines in Puntland and giving fishery licenses to Chinese companies in Puntland’s territorial waters.
On February this year, a Chinese company has built the biggest airport in northern Somalia to boost trade and forge ties with the Somalia gov’t.
Sahal+PN24
Comments
Taasu waxay noqon hoog iyo halaag usoo hoyday Puntland haddii loo ogolaado in China ay xeebaha puntland malay ka dabato, waxaan ku waanin shacabka Puntland innuu ka hadlo arintaas kana oo diido.
Madaxwaynuhu khatartii ugu waynayd oo uusan kafiirsan ayuu maanta puntland galiyey.
No China fishing in Puntland, Puntland people take your weapons to fight Chinese off
Fishing, are you killing our puntland people?
Chinese are new criminal Mafia, Puntland president by mistake signed an agreement letting billion Chinese to kill our and wipe out every in our water. Is that what the president is about, is what puntland Government and people want? This is disaster in which puntland will never recover if it is allowed.
Calling president Abdi wali Ali Gas, Puntland Government, Puntland people to quickly rethink and stop allowing bilan people to kill our remaining Fish.
Calling again President Dr Abdi wali Ali Gas to stop signing such an agreement which would bring death to our.
No fish will remain in our in a matter of months.
Dumping nuclear toxins in our,
Stealing every from our.
Bringing intercontinental weapons.
Stopping our relations with other better nations such as Japan.
China today is a peaceful nation, but transformed Mafia in Africa.
Calling President Dr Abdi wali not to your people and to stop signing such an agreement.
Calling the world to Puntland which sees a difficult situation, armied criminal groups attaking our towns and our people, draught and lack of income, ethnic enemy criminals organising crime against country and people, getting an agreement with China which will kill our nations, we want the world to help us to overcome our today’s problems.
We asking Arab Countries who themselves need buying fish, the United States, the European countries to help Puntland and puntland fishing agreement with China.
Puntland with this agreement will be put in to very serious and dangerous situation, the world may also suffer from this.
We asking the above nations to help us. China today is in war, we do not want to have such a relationship with a nation which is in war, and relation which could kill our nation.
Take this as a serious call and do not ignore us.
The China can only buy puntland fish, provided that there is Factories and fishing Boats for Puntland. China can’t be allowed to from puntland waters.
I was told that Dr Gas will distrusted, and will loose his post if such an agreement reached in china which allows China to fish puntland water.
There are already discusses about this.