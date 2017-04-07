Mogadishu, 07 April 2017 – Somali Minister of Information Eng. Yarisow said the Federal Government of Somalia has taken major steps designed to bring peace back to Somalia by getting rid of terrorism with the assistance of Somali people. Somalia is ready to intensify the fight against Terrorism, Corruption and Poverty.

The president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has yesterday 06 April 2017 declared war on al-Shabaab (aS) by announcing that Somalia is in a state of war with terror groups in Somalia while asking Somali people to stand side by side with the national army and security forces.

“I declare that Somalia is in a state of war. It will not be a war from one front. We’ve ordered the national army to get ready for waging this war to bringing peace back to Somalia. The second front will be waged by the Somali people whom we call upon assisting the army” declared Somali President.

President Farmajo offered amnesty and promised Somali government will take care those young people who denounce aS and its unlawful activities: “The government welcomes with open hand those young former al-Shabab members and will offer them full amnesty by also extending them education, create jobs. We call upon you to leave the rogue ideas of aS, the terrorist group as soon as possible. We give you an ultimatum of 60 days.”

The Somali government is engaged in a war with three fronts such as Terrorism, Corruption and Poverty. It has yesterday replaced all commanders of security institutions. This change of security chiefs is a way to redouble the efforts of bringing peace and stability in the country.

The President and the PM promised to prioritize security and yesterday’s changes are part of the overall security reforms.

Somali government is fully committed to engage with the Somali public of all walks of life such as the Youth, Elders, Religious leaders and Women. As part of this, the Ministry of Information and Public Awareness is tasked to work with Somali people in maintaining the trust between the government and the public.

The Minister of Information and Public Awareness H.E. Abdirahman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow) said “the Somali people are the backbone of success for the government’s attempts to fight terrorism, corruption and poverty. My ministry will give priority to these areas of importance and call upon the Somali people to work with the government specially the youth to be part of this three front war. The Ministry of Information is open to the public and extremely happy to take its role in increasing the public awareness of government operations.”

It is time for Somali people to take stock of this government commitment and maintain their momentum in their support for Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo which they gave during his election as the President of the Federal Government of Somalia.

Somalia will be better and be stabilized to reach self-sufficient in a limited time with the cooperation of the Somali people.

Somalia belongs to Somalia.

