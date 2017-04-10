Somalia’s president Mohamed Abulahi Farmajo has arrived in Dubai , capital city of UAE last night for the frist time since he took the office, after Somalia 8th February presidential elections months ago.

Official from UAE approached the president to the Dubai Airport including Dubai ‘s Mayor.

The president is due to discuss UAE authorities issues about diplomatic relations of the two country Somalia and UAE , source close to the president tells that president also want to stop recently agreement among Somaliland break away region of north west of the country and UAE wich about new military base that UAE want to have in Berbera port town of Somaliland.

Members of Somalia parlement inculuding members from Somaliland has rejected Berbera base agreement among UAE and Somaliland break away region.

MPs in the self-declared republic of Somaliland have agreed to allow the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to set up a military base in the port of Berbera.

Observers say the deal has proved controversial among Somaliland’s neighbours in the Horn of Africa.

It is part of a coalition that has fought Houthi rebels and imposed a naval blockade on Yemen since 2015.



Mohamoud Abdi Ibrahim

Bossaso, Puntland, Somalia.

