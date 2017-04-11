Mogadishu, 11 April 2017 – Abdirahman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow), The Minister for Information has yesterday had meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Somalia H.E. Olgan Bekar.

The two officials deeply discussed about the enhancing of the media in the country and the plans to implement public awareness campaigns on key issues that matter to the people of Somalia.

Minister Eng. Yarsiow has first and foremost acknowledged the ambassador for the Turkish role of supporting Somalia, and urged other countries to do as Turkey is doing, so that their supports can reach directly to the Federal Government of Somalia and its citizens.

“The Turkish are candid brothers who support Somalia” said Eng. Yarisow

The meeting which the Minister for Information has had with the Turkish ambassador to Somalia, are parts of efforts to strengthen the relation between Somalia and its friendly countries, so that support plans are attained for the Ministry of Information.

The Minister is having the idea of reshaping the Ministry and its activities, so that good administration which can convince the Somali citizens can be in place. The Minister will soon outline his vision, priorities and plans for the strategic communications of Somalia.

The Ministry of Information and Public Awareness