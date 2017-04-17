17 April 2017, Mogadishu, Somalia – The Government and People of the Federal Republic of Somalia congratulate the Turkish Government and People on the positive outcome of Sunday’s referendum on their future political governance. We congratulate H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the referendum success which he led for a stronger and even more prosperous Turkey. We are confident under his proven leadership Turkey will continue to progress and prosper.

Turkey is a valuable ally, friend and supporter of Somalia with whom we seek to strengthen our bilateral ties even further. The Government and People of Somalia wish the greatest of success, progress and prosperity for Turkey and its brotherly people who have chosen a new path of governance.

END

Ministry of Information

Federal Republic of Somalia