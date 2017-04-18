April 15 -16, 2017, ​Mogadishu – The national and regional level leaders of the Federal Government of Somalia held a National Consultative Forum in Mogadishu from the 15-16 of April 2017.

The forum was presided over by the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, and was attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly, H.E. Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari, the Prime Minister, H.E. Hassan Ali Kheyre, the president of Puntland State, H.E. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali Gaas, the President of Jubbaland State, HE Ahmed Mohamed Islaam, the President of Southwest State, HE Shariff Hassan Sheikh Aden, the President of Hirshabelle State, H.E. Ali Abdullah Osoble and the deputy President of Galmudug State, who is also the Acting President H.E. Mohamed Hashi Abdi.

In the forum the issues discussed were the biting drought in the country, reforming of the different elements of the national security agencies, combating with those who refuse peace and all other international terrorist groups, the political scenario in the country, enriching the economy, the development of the economic infrastructure and strengthening the relations between the central government and the Regional States.

1. The President expressed concern over the deteriorating situation of the drought, which has affected the lives of many people and livestock and caused extensive displacement.

2. The leaders collectively appreciated the rescue efforts spearheaded by Somali citizens, both in national and international levels and as well the international community.

3. The leaders recognize the urgent need for strengthening the efforts to save the lives of the needy, and have agreed upon that a clear plan to avoid repeated drought is needed.

4. The leaders expressed positive anticipation regarding the political process in the country and the collaboration between the national and the Regional States leaders

5. The leaders giving consideration bringing peace to the country through reconciliation and they encouraged the talks between Galmudug State and Ahlu-Sunna-Waljama

6. The leaders agreed upon the of the National Security Policy and the guidelines to follow on its implantation: this will be spearheaded by the National Security Council.

7. The leaders approved the new structure of the National Security Council, which is chaired by the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

8. The leaders likewise agreed upon that there should be Regional State level security councils, which will be chaired the Regional State leaders.

9. The leaders agreed that there should urgent plan for joint security forces operations to reopen key roads, thus ensuring aid can reach to the drought affected people.

10. The leaders have agreed upon that the plan for the election process in the year 2020, and that it should be started soon and accelerated.

11. The leaders agreed on enhancing the country’s economy, income, job creation, encouraging investment and trade and as well the development of the country’s economic infrastructure.

12. The leaders have also agreed upon that special consideration should be given to the fight against corruption and there should be a modern, standard way of eradicating it.

13. The leaders endorsed the National Development Plan and its priorities, and said that there should be statistics and a new Partnership Agreement.

14. The leaders are hoping that the international community will support their decisions and the plans, which the Somali government has decided are its priorities.

15. Finally the leaders expressed their appreciation for the constant support of the international community to the Somali citizens.

END



Ministry of Information & Public Awareness