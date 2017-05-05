The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) condemns in the strongest terms the arrest of a Somali journalist on Friday afternoon, May 5, 2017 in the town of Jowhar, the capital of Hirshabeelle regional state, located around 90 km North of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Ismail Abdulle Sabriye who works for London based Somali TV (Universal) was arrested by the police after receiving arrest order from Hirshabeelle President’s office.

Hirshabeelle Information Minster Mr Mahad Hassan Osman whom the National Union of Somali journalists talked on the phone to clarify the reason behind the detention of the journalist confirmed that Ismail was detained by the police after being accused that the journalist misinterpreted the remarks of President who held a press conference in Jowhar on Thursday, May 4 ,2017 after returning from Mogadishu.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms all violations and arrests against journalists without due process including the case of Ismail Abdulle and we call upon Hirshabeelle regional Administrations to release him unconditionally.” Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, Secretary General of the National Union of Somali Journalists said, “We also call on all sides and regional states to respect the freedom of media f and freedom of expression which is currently still under.

National Union of Somali Journalists will closely follow up the arrest case and will definitely watch the 15 minutes long footage of Presidents’ press conference on Thursday to find out more the accusations against the journalist.

This is the fourth arrest made by the administration since January 2017 . Feburay 26,2017 VOA journalist Hussien Hassan Dhaqane was arrested in Beledwein .