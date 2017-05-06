Mogadishu 5 May 2017 – Information Minister His Excellency Abdirahman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow) has reported about the preparations for the London conference which is due to take place on the 11th of May 2017 in the UK, in particular at Lancaster House, the capital city of London.

Minister Eng. Yarisow talking about the preparation of the conference said “The Federal Government is fully prepared for the London conference which is co-chaired by Somalia, UK and the United Nations, and will be attended by the international community.”

The Federal Government of Somalia spearheaded by the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellence Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo) will be attending the conference. The agenda of the conference will be issues such as, security, political, economic development in Somalia and the biting drought in the country.

Continuing his talk Minister Eng: Yarisow said “The government of Somalia has been in quite long-time engaged on how this conference should be a fruitful one, the assigned committee for the London conference has been having regular meetings with the officials of the government of UK, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Somalia’s diplomatic friends. The Federal Government has prepared security plans to enhance the capacity of the Somali National Army, so that in the near future they can take the security role in the county from the AMISOM troops”.

“Likewise the government has prepared the Public Financial Management of the country which can give full confidence to the International Community and the plan to prepare for the process of the democratization in the country, so that within these four years there will be one person one vote election in the country” added Eng: Yarisow

Eng. Yarisow has finally thanked UK for its leadership towards Somalia as this is the third of such international conference for Somalia. We cannot forget UK’s leadership on galvanizing international efforts towards Somalia. I therefore appeal to Somali citizens to fully support the conference since it is a conference unlike previous conferences. In this conference the Somali government will table its plans in order for the international community to support us. The conference will be led and owned by Somalis, and will appeal its plans from the international support.

