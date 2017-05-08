TLEMCEN, Algeria, May 8, 2017 / — The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences including Climate Change (PAUWES) (http://PAUWES.Univ-Tlemcen.dz) in Algeria contributes to promoting higher education and applied research in the fields of water, energy and climate change – a key contribution to sustainable development in Africa. The admissions process for its four master programs (engineering and policy) starting in September 2017 is now open. All AU citizens (including diaspora) are encouraged to apply, especially candidates from under-represented regions at PAUWES and women. A new generation of African leaders who are capable and committed to face the challenges of the continent is crucial for Africa’s development. Themes such as secure water supply, renewable energy sources and climate change need to be addressed in order to ensure sustainable development. Higher education has an important role to play in fostering innovation systems and providing a highly skilled workforce. The Pan African University (PAU), a key initiative of the African Union Commission, is dedicated to this mission. The Pan African University Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (PAUWES) is hosted by the University of Abou Bekr Belkaïd in Tlemcen, Algeria. Since its establishment in 2014, a total of 152 students from 25 countries across Africa have enrolled in the programmes. Another 80 candidates will be admitted in Fall 2017. PAUWES benefits from its numerous international research and teaching collaborations and the support from the German cooperation programme with the African Union. Today, PAUWES offers four, two-year post-graduate Master programmes in the fields of Water and Energy. Students striving to be future engineers have the choice between the Master of Science (MSc) in Water Engineering and the MSc in Energy Engineering. Students interested in governance can choose between the MSc in Water Policy and Energy Policy. The language of instruction of all courses is English. PAUWES strives to balance theory and practice through international internships, case studies, field trips and summer schools. To provide the students with specific technical skills in their field of interest, a broad range of electives (e.g. solar, wind, geothermal and biomass energies, water and sanitation, integrated water resource management, policy analysis and research or ethics and leadership). Graduates from PAUWES benefit from a wide variety of career prospects. Equipped with theoretical and practical knowledge, they are ready to become leaders in public administration, policy-making, research, private enterprise, consulting or civil society organisation. The access to the Institute’s international network of experts provides additional momentum to the graduates’ careers. Career-promotion programmes are offered for job entry. All PAUWES students receive full scholarships (covering tuition and living expenses) following a competitive admission process. PAUWES students come from all different regions of Africa, which creates a unique possibility to study in a Pan-African environment of highly motivated and engaged scholars. To further develop its vision of diversity, PAUWES particularly encourages women, applicants with disabilities and candidates from under-represented regions to apply (Southern Africa, Central Africa, Northern Africa). Distributed by APO on behalf of Pan African University, the Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (PAUWES). View multimedia content General media enquiries

Pan African University

In 2008, the African Union Commission (AUC) set up the Pan African University (PAU) (https://PAU-AU.net) to strengthen higher education and research in areas that pose particular challenges for Africa. PAU addresses five thematic areas: Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation; Life and Earth Sciences (including Health and Agriculture), Governance, Humanities and Social Sciences; Water and Energy Sciences including Climate Change (PAUWES); and Space Sciences. The thematic areas are assigned to five flagship institutes hosted by existing universities of excellence across Africa's five geographic regions.

German Cooperation

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) – www.GIZ.de

KfW Development Bank – www.KfW-entwicklungsbank.de

Pan African University, the Institute for Water and Energy Sciences (PAUWES)