Mogadishu, 18 May 2017 – H.E. Abdirahman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow) together with Ministers of State & Deputy Minister of Finance today visited Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu in order to encourage customs officials for collecting extra $34,000 taxation on Khat within their first two days of office.

Minister of Information, H.E. Abdirahman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow) spoke to the media at customs office in Aden Adde International airport and said “For the first two days of the new management at customs office collected more than $130,000, which shows an increase of $34,000 compared to previous days. This means that over $550,000 pm is gone missing (30%), which could have helped the Federal Government to pay salaries of more than 5000 soldiers ($100 pm). “

Minister Eng. Yarisow said that there will be a through investigation and accountability in order for us to stop the existing corruption in our system.

Ministers visited at customs office praised the excellent work of cusoms officials that saved $34,000 in their first two days in office. Ministers also encouraged officials for their bravery and promised that the government will reward them so that we together will be able to stop corruption practice that exist so far.

Ministry of Information

Federal Republic of Somalia