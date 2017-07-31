On July 31, 2017 – the Federal Government of Somalia authorized a coordinated operation with international partners near Torotoroow that killed a high-level al-Shabaab leader. It is believed that Ali Mohamed Hussein (Ali Jabal) was killed in the operation. This individual was part of an al-Shabaab network responsible for planning and executing several bombings and assassinations that resulted in the deplorable death of numerous innocent civilians in Mogadishu.

The successful operation signals the Federal Government’s continued commitment to protect Somali citizens and reduce al-Shabaab’s ability to conduct senseless acts of violence against the people of Somalia, its East African neighbors, and the international community.

END

Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism