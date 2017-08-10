Mogadishu, August 10, 2017 – H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo), the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia authorized a coordinated operation with international partners near Shashweyne, outskirt of Benadir region that killed a high-level al-Shabaab leader.

This individual was part of an al-Shabaab terrorist network responsible for planning and executing several bombings and assassinations in Mogadishu that have killed innocent Somali citizens.

In the past two weeks, our brave Somali security forces have successfully disrupted multiple al-Shabaab tax stations and removed a key al-Shabaab governor, Ali Mohamed Hussein (Ali Jabal).

The President and his administration remain resolute in their commitment to eradicate al-Shabaab’s ability to conduct senseless acts of violence and crimes against the people of Somalia, its East African neighbors, and the international community.

