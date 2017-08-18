On 16 August, President Farmaajo authorized Somali security forces, in coordination with our international partners, to conduct a security operation against al-Shabaab terrorists in Jilib, Middle Juba region.

Our security forces killed seven al-Shabaab militants, including a senior al-Shabaab leader responsible for multiple bombings in Mogadishu.

H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Farmajo), the President and his administration remain resolute in their commitment to eradicate al-Shabaab’s ability to conduct senseless acts of violence and crimes against the people of Somalia, its East African neighbors, and the international community.

END

Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism