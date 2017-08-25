The Federal Government of Somalia clarifies the previous statement entitled “Somali National Army conducted security operation near Bariire” and it appears that there were different security operations that took place in the area.

The previous statement stated that The Somali National Army conducted a security operation early on August 25 near Bariire, Lower Shabelle that resulted in the deaths of eight al-Shabaab terrorists. Our security forces go to great lengths to prevent civilian casualties during all of our activities. No civilians were harmed or killed in this operation.”

We also understand that there are civilian casualties in which the Federal Government is investigating to find out the truth about this. We urge Somali people to cooperate fully with the Government on this matter.

END

Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism