H.E. Abdirahman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow), the Minister of Information, Culture & Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia praised the efforts of young people in rebuilding the nation as he was addressing representatives of all the segments of the society in a conference on 24 August 2017 organized by URI and SOMESHA organizations, which took place in Mogadishu. The theme of the conference was “Civic engagement of the youth and the peace promotion”

Participants of the conference, which most of them where young people were given an opportunity to analyze and study the comprehensive National Strategy for Preventing & Countering Violent Extremism (P/CVE), with a view to making feedback on the implementation process of the strategy.

Minister Eng. Yarisow thanked Mr. Mohamoud Ahmed Sougueh URI Horn of Africa Director and Mr. Daud Abdi Daud- URI Country Coordinator for providing young people the opportunity to taking part on the dialogue and the discussions on key matters to public such as countering violent extremism. The Minister also stated that the Federal Government of Somalia is committed to implementing the National Strategy for P/CVE with engagement of the civil society groups. Everyone has a role to play to ensure that our youths are not at risk of joining extremists groups.

Eng. Yarisow said “Somali young people are resilient and entrepreneurs so once given the opportunity I have every confident that they will take part in the reshaping of the society to a political, cultural and economic revival. Civic engagement is a must and we the Federal Government of Somalia promote it so that we can fully harness the potentiality of our youth. Somali youth have proved in the past, as 13 young people were the founders of Somali Youth League in 1943 and leaders of our struggle to gaining our freedom, which led to the success of our country obtaining its independence from colonialists in 1960.”

The objective of the conference was promoting the participation of young people, the creation of a more attractive youth dialogue forum and the civic engagement, which are all complimentary of the objectives and the aims of the Tubta Toosan Initiatives that successfully devised a Somali led and Somali owned National Strategy for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism.

