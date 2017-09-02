Ethiopia says a senior figure with the rebel Ogaden National Liberation Front has willingly surrendered, days after the group accused Somalia of kidnapping and extraditing him.

Ethiopia foreign ministry spokesman Meles Alem tells the Associated Press that Somalia “played a facilitation role” in the surrender of Abdikarin Sheikh Muse.

The rebels seek the secession of Ethiopia’s ethnic Somali region. Ethiopian lawmakers have labeled the ONLF a terror group. No senior member had been detained in recent years.

The rebel group says Somalia arrested Abdikarin, wouldn’t allow family to visit him and “forcefully” handed him over to Ethiopia.

The incident has sparked outrage in Somalia, with some accusing the government of violating the constitution. Somalia’s government has not confirmed the extradition, and the intelligence chief has called it a “sensitive matter.”