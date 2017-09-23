Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn held bilateral talks with Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire on the side line of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two officials have discussed at length on ways to further strengthening the already existing fraternal bilateral ties between Somalia and Ethiopia. Prime Minister Hailemariam expressed Ethiopia’s unwavering support to realize strong and stable Somalia.

The Somali Prime Minister on the occasion appreciated Ethiopia’s relentless support to the Government and people of Somalia. He also expressed that his country value the relation it has with Ethiopia and reaffirmed that the Somali Government will not allow anyone to destabilize Ethiopia since the two countries’ destiny is intertwined.

The two Ministers underscored the need for working together in the horn of Africa integration project. They also exchanged views on the upcoming joint commission between the two countries that is expected to be held coming October.