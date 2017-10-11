MOGADISHU, Oct. 11, 2017: The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo has been keenly following the concerns of the leaders of the federal member states, and in effect underscores the need for closer cooperation between the Federal Government and the Federal Members States to achieve the hope of peace and prosperity for our country.

“I want to remind you all that we must acknowledge that our country is on the path of recovery, and the only way we can achieve full recovery is through cooperation. We must therefore all strive for the greater good of this country and be true to the oath that we all took to put the country first.”

President Farmajo acknowledges that in a nascent federal system, there would be challenges and that must always be solved amicably through dialogue while remaining faithful to the constitution.

The president remains confident that all concerns will be resolved, and that leaders would remain true to the pledge of putting the interest of our country before anything else.

