Published: 12 April 2017 @ 12:16

P&O PORTS WINS 30-YEAR CONCESSION FOR PORT OF BOSASSO IN PUNTLAND

USD $136 million investment for multi-purpose facility

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6th April 2017: P&O Ports has won a 30-year concession for the management and development of a multi-purpose port project at Bosasso in the Puntland State of Somalia.

President of Puntland, H.E. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali and the Chairman of Ports, Customs & Freezone Corporation (PCFC), Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem signed the agreement at a ceremony in Dubai today attended by senior Government officials and representatives of PCFC.

Work on the project will involve building a 450m quay and a 5 hectare back up area, dredging to a depth of 12m with reclamation work using dredge spoil. There will also be major investment in an IT and Terminal Operating System (TOS), mobile harbor cranes and container handling equipment. The local community in the port area will also relocated.

President of Puntland, H.E. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali, said:

“This investment is a huge undertaking in Puntland and will greatly contribute to the infrastructure development in Somalia, particularly the Puntland State of Somalia. Infrastructure development is a priority for the government of Puntland as it underpins the efforts of taking this country forward. This concession agreement of expanding the Bosasso port is a major achievement for my government and for the people of Puntland. It promotes the historical and the trade relations between the countries of UAE and Somalia.”

PCFC Chairman, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: “The Port of Bosaso is a unique opportunity to enter into a multi-purpose port that is transitioning to containerization in a country that is growing strongly as it enters a period of sustained peace. It fits ideally into P&O Port’s mandate to invest in multipurpose ports in emerging markets, employing local people and developing skills. In return, the state of Puntland will benefit from an internationally recognized port operator contributing to its economic growth and trade potential.”

The Port of Bosaso is located in Puntland State of Somalia, 2000kms north of Mogadishu. It occupies a strategic location for maritime transport in the Gulf of Aden at the Southern approach to the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Benefits to the region of Puntland:

Aside from the direct employment that will be created in the Port of Bosaso there will be numerous ancillary benefits, including: