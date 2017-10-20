So that an Italian-Somali organization, with an operational base in Tuscany, would have been able to make illegally disappear from our country dozens of Italian Army military assets that, after being reassembled, ended up in the availability of paramilitary and armed organizations of an under embargo: Somalia.

The method used would seem to be very simple.

Demolition shops or Italian body shops regularly purchased, on behalf of Somali warships, vehicles for sale in the Italian Army. Then, instead of dismantling or selling them, as the law foresees, they dismantled and dispatched them to Africa with all the military equipment and armaments supplied to our military.

The group, in fact, has reconstructed the Traffic Police of the Tuscan compartment in the “Broken Tank” of the Procura of Florence, had the duty not to demilitarize vehicles, rather, to keep all the armaments provided: warheads , anti-reflective paints, bulletproof tires, radio equipment, lightweight installation for rifles and machine guns.

All military equipment and supplies that, according to a Ministry of Defense directive, should be strictly destroyed.

From Tuscany to Somalia

To commission purchases and pay thousands and thousands of euros through the ‘Hawala’ method,widespread in the African country and also used by Islamic terrorists to move money into anonymity, were directly the Somali guerrillas.

In essence, from Somalia came the “official” armament request and the Italian-Somali organization resident between Pisa, Livorno and Florence was activated to satisfy their “hunger” of military vehicles, especially the Iveco truck of the Italian Armed Forces.

These means are not particularly sophisticated but are extremely resistant and are therefore required by the Somali war market and, in general, by the African guerrillas.

Who are the traffickers

At the end of the war, with the allegation of a transnational crime-related criminal-purpose association, Salah Farah, 38 ,and Mehdi Abderahman, 33, both resident in Montopoli Val d’Arno (Pisa), Mohammed Issa, 33 , resident in Pontedera, Ammed Omar, 37, resident in Signa (Florence).

At home arrests, Italian Denis Nuti , 45, of Santa Maria a Monte (Pisa), the owner of a large workshop that street police, during the investigation, even monitored with airframes.

Means taken by Italian ports

From this car body in the province of Pisa, in fact, most of the vehicles embarked on containers before the nearby port of Livorno would have been dismantled, then when the customs controls began to be tightened, from the docks of the Genoa, La Spezia until to that of Antwerp.

But investigations, involving 16 peoplearrested and investigated at this first stage of development , are still under way. The road police of the Tuscan Compartment is still investigating the number of illegally trafficked vehicles on the African continent and links to the Italian-Somali Organization based in Tuscany with groups from other African countries. At the moment there would not be Italian military involvement.