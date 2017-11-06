Mogadishu 05 November 2017 – HE Abdirahman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow), Minister of Information, Culture & Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia last night concluded 5 days Consultative meeting on Media Development that took place in Mogadishu between 31 October to 04 November 2017.

The aim of the consultative meeting was to consult on key issues that are vital to the development of media in the country, such as unifying efforts to better coordinate, internal and external communications, and to establish excellent partnership working between the Federal Government of Somalia, the Federal Member States of the country and media professionals.

Representatives of the 5 days consultative meetings were Ministers of Information (Federal Government and Federal Member States), and independent media representatives. Minister of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia, HE Abdirahman Omar Osman (Eng. Yarisow), Cabdiraxmaan Cumar Cusmaan (Eng. Yarisow), State Minister of Information of Puntland Abdifatah Nur Ashkir, Minister of Information of Jubbaland Abdinur Ali Adan, Minister of Information of South West Hassan Abdi Mohamed, Minister of Information of GalMudug Mohamud Aden Osman (Masagawa), Minister of Information of HirShabelle Mahad Hassan Osman, the Director of Media of Benadir Regional Authority, the Director of Media of the Office of the President Abdinur Mohamed, Media Advisor to the Prime Minister Abdulkadir Nadara, The Chairperson and members of the Parliamentary Committee on Media as well as to the Chairlady of the Upper House Committee on Media Muna Hassan, the Attorney General Dr.Axmed Cali Daahir, and leaders of media fraternity, spoke at the opening ceremony as well as to the closing ceremony on 04 November 2017.

Issues discussed during the 5 days included:

1- Strengthening the partnership working between all key stakeholders on media following the national disaster on 14 October and 28 October 2017 were terrorists killed innocent people.

2- Unifying state media outlets’ messaging and narratives against terrorists’ twisted ideologies

3- Reviewing the Media Law as parliamentary committee presented an update of the status of the review of the media law.

4- Discussion on the roles of media fraternity on the stabilization process in the country.

5- Discussion on the review of public awareness and media development strategies of the country.

Participants agreed a number of issues including:

a) Welcomed the positive role that the media played during the terrorists attack in Mogadishu on 14 and 29 October 2017 by helping victims.

b) Ministry of Information of the Federal Government of Somalia to lead the consultation process with Ministries of Federal Member States on key issues in order to develop Somali media.

c) Agreed to establish a technical committee that will finalize the draft of the public awareness plan and strategy and to unify all public awareness campaigns’ messaging, such as droughts, security, fighting corruption, reconciliation, good governance, countering violent extremism, etc.

d) To finalize the review of the media development strategy so it can be implemented immediately.

e) Thanked donor communities for supporting the development of media in the country and urged donors to provide more resources towards media development in Somalia.

f) Welcomed the establishment of the strategic communications office in order to streamline and unify all strategic communications of government institutions.

g) Thanked the Chairperson and members of the parliamentary committee on media, as they provided all stakeholders to make further feedback and comments on media law and the committee’s willingness to further amend the law before the second reading at the House of the People.

h) Agreed to hold consultative meetings regularly and to hold capitals of Federal Member States of the country, and the first meeting to take place in Garowe, Puntland.

i) Directors of State Media outlets (SNTV, Jubbaland TV, Puntland TV and South West TV) signed partnership working agreement.

j) Participants attended a well organized event on 02 November 2017 to commemorate the international day on Impunity on crimes against the killing of journalists and urged security apparatus and justice systems to bring all perpetrators to justice. They further requested the government to provide an environment that is conducive to peace and stability.

k) Participants asked media fraternity to draft code of ethics for the country, as per the media law.

END

Ministry of Information, Culture & Tourism

Federal Government of Somalia